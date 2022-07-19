Analysts Set Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Price Target at $114.44

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.44.

BG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Bunge Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE BG opened at $87.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bunge has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.08.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.60%.

Insider Transactions at Bunge

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

