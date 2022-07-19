Contrasting Root (ROOT) & Its Peers

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) is one of 95 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Root to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Root has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Root’s peers have a beta of 0.75, indicating that their average share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Root and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Root $345.40 million -$521.10 million -0.52 Root Competitors $13.19 billion $2.84 billion 70.55

Analyst Ratings

Root’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Root and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Root 1 7 2 0 2.10 Root Competitors 407 2431 2436 91 2.41

Root currently has a consensus price target of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 373.98%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 24.12%. Given Root’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Root is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Root and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Root -137.46% -82.88% -33.22% Root Competitors -2.57% 2.01% 0.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.0% of Root shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Root shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Root peers beat Root on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

