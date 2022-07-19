Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives $145.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNDM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $155.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average is $96.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 681.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $145,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $27,709.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,112 shares in the company, valued at $571,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $145,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and have sold 22,607 shares valued at $1,829,208. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

