Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives $145.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.88.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNDM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance
Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $155.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average is $96.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 681.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21.
Insider Activity
In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $145,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $27,709.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,112 shares in the company, valued at $571,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $145,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and have sold 22,607 shares valued at $1,829,208. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.