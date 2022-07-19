Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) vs. North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) Financial Contrast

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) and North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of North American Palladium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sigma Lithium and North American Palladium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 North American Palladium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Sigma Lithium currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.70%. Given Sigma Lithium’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than North American Palladium.

This table compares Sigma Lithium and North American Palladium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Lithium N/A N/A N/A North American Palladium 35.18% 24.49% 20.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sigma Lithium and North American Palladium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$27.04 million N/A N/A North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.88 $91.96 million N/A N/A

North American Palladium has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Lithium.

Summary

North American Palladium beats Sigma Lithium on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. Sigma Lithium Corporation is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About North American Palladium

(Get Rating)

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.