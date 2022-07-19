Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives $107.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Several research firms have commented on CRUS. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 1.9 %

CRUS stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $95.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $9,570,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

