Analysts Set Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Target Price at $17.14

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Altice USA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Altice USA from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Altice USA by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 343,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 170,697 shares during the period. Boundary Creek Advisors LP raised its stake in Altice USA by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after buying an additional 737,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. Institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $8.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

