Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Receives $203.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.00.

SAFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanderson Farms

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,528,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,995,000 after purchasing an additional 266,766 shares in the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 456,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,158,000 after acquiring an additional 180,248 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,611,000 after acquiring an additional 161,600 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 533,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,866,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 153,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,353,000 after acquiring an additional 106,062 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $209.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.54. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $175.82 and a fifty-two week high of $221.63.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $7.58. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 46.23 EPS for the current year.

Sanderson Farms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

