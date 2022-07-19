THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

THK Price Performance

THKLY opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. THK has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of THK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

About THK

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

