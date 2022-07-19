Analysts Set PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target at $182.00

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.7 %

PEP stock opened at $168.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.31. The company has a market cap of $232.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 47.5% in the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 10.9% in the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in PepsiCo by 14.6% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.