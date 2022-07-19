Analysts Set PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target at $182.00

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.7 %

PEP stock opened at $168.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.31. The company has a market cap of $232.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 47.5% in the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 10.9% in the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in PepsiCo by 14.6% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

