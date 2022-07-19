Comparing SFL (NYSE:SFL) and TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) and TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SFL and TORM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SFL 0 1 1 0 2.50 TORM 0 0 2 0 3.00

SFL currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.52%. TORM has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.15%. Given TORM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TORM is more favorable than SFL.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

SFL has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TORM has a beta of -248.92, suggesting that its stock price is 24,992% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SFL and TORM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SFL $513.40 million 2.61 $164.34 million $1.41 6.85 TORM $619.50 million 1.70 -$42.09 million ($0.14) -100.99

SFL has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TORM. TORM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SFL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SFL and TORM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SFL 32.31% 14.36% 3.98% TORM -1.48% -0.98% -0.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.8% of SFL shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SFL beats TORM on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned six crude oil tankers, 15 dry bulk carriers, 35 container vessels, two car carriers, one jack-up drilling rig, one ultra-deepwater drilling unit, two chemical tankers, and four oil product tankers. It primarily operates in Bermuda, Cyprus, Liberia, Norway, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited and changed its name to SFL Corporation Ltd. in September 2019. SFL Corporation Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

