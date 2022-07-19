Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives $91.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.22.

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ARES opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.88. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Ares Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $1,270,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,148,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 245,590 shares of company stock worth $2,085,553. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 6,190.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.