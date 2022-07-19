Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s FY2023 earnings at $25.00 EPS.

DE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $403.94.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $297.95 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $91.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $330.92 and a 200 day moving average of $369.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,651,000 after purchasing an additional 64,998 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

