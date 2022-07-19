Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) & Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Critical Review

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Bancshares and Old Second Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Bancshares 26.61% 14.14% 1.34% Old Second Bancorp 12.26% 11.41% 0.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.1% of Equity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Equity Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Bancshares $190.21 million 2.52 $52.48 million $3.37 8.75 Old Second Bancorp $144.45 million 4.39 $20.04 million $0.60 23.77

This table compares Equity Bancshares and Old Second Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Equity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Old Second Bancorp. Equity Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Second Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Equity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Equity Bancshares pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Second Bancorp pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old Second Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Old Second Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Equity Bancshares and Old Second Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Old Second Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50

Equity Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.33%. Old Second Bancorp has a consensus target price of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 42.01%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than Equity Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Equity Bancshares has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equity Bancshares beats Old Second Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses. The company's loan products also comprise various consumer loans to individuals and professionals, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides debit cards; online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions comprising remote check deposits with mobile bill pay; ATMs; and treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and stop payment services. In addition, the company offers cash management deposit products, such as lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts, as well as banking services through telephone, mail, and personal appointments. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a network of 69 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking. Further, it provides safe deposit services; trust and wealth management services; and money orders, cashier's checks, foreign currency, direct deposits, discount brokerage, debit and credit cards, and other services, as well as acquires the U.S. treasury notes and bonds. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking; corporate cash management products, including remote and mobile deposits capture, investment sweep accounts, zero balance accounts, automated tax payments, automatic teller machines access, telephone banking, lockbox accounts, automated clearing house transactions, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, detail and general information reporting, foreign and domestic wire transfers, and vault services for currency and coin; and investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, corporate, and not-for-profit clients. It operates through 63 banking centers in Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, and Will counties in Illinois. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

