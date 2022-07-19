Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.86

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and traded as high as $11.74. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 14,763 shares.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $66.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.70.
Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 9.76%.
Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.
