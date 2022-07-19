Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.86

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and traded as high as $11.74. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 14,763 shares.

Where Food Comes From Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $66.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 9.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFCF. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Where Food Comes From in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Where Food Comes From by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Where Food Comes From by 188.3% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 105,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 69,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.