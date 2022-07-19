Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.62

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and traded as high as $31.15. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $29.29, with a volume of 229,871 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences to $60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 13.56 and a quick ratio of 13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 1,722.58%. The company had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Stories

