Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.96

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and traded as high as $20.52. Phibro Animal Health shares last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 64,270 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
Phibro Animal Health Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $805.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $686,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Phibro Animal Health Company Profile
Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
