Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.74

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and traded as high as $19.30. Canfor shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 7,332 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Get Canfor alerts:

Canfor Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.