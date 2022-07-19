Alphatec’s (ATEC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a $9.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $6.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $680.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.62. Alphatec has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $15.34.

Insider Activity

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.72 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 147.10% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, Director James L. L Tullis acquired 7,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,892.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $834,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,858,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,861,007.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 79,700 shares of company stock worth $563,300 and have sold 300,000 shares worth $2,339,500. 33.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter worth $124,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphatec

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.