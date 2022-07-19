Analysts Set United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Target Price at $219.88

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,993,765,000 after purchasing an additional 679,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,347,344,000 after acquiring an additional 403,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,443,951,000 after purchasing an additional 260,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $180.08 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.16. The company has a market cap of $157.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

