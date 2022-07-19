Brokerages Set Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT at $84.25

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price objective on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE:EQR opened at $70.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.78. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in Equity Residential by 6.2% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 19.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.1% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 20.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 112.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 108,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 57,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.