Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Short Interest Update

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,203,100 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 1,694,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.2 days.

TNLIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 292 ($3.49) to GBX 354 ($4.23) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.20) to GBX 319 ($3.81) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 270 ($3.23) to GBX 310 ($3.71) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.75.

TNLIF stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Trainline has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $3.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

