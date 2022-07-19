Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Short Interest Update

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,023,800 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the June 15th total of 1,326,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TORXF. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.25 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

TORXF opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $13.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

