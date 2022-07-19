ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $117.97

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 117.97 ($1.41) and traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.32). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 117 ($1.40), with a volume of 97,718 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 108.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 117.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £103.35 million and a P/E ratio of 5,850.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82.

In other news, insider Gordon Doran acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($26,897.79).

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company offers localisation services, including subtitling, scripting, dubbing, audio postproduction, and audio description; media services, such as content preparation, digital packaging/post-production, and metadata preparation; and asset health check services.

