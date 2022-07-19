Morgan Stanley Trims UDR (NYSE:UDR) Target Price to $47.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on UDR from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UDR opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.87. UDR has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

UDR Dividend Announcement

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. UDR’s payout ratio is 298.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 111.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.