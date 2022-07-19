Berenberg Bank Lowers UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Price Target to €111.00

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from €120.00 ($121.21) to €111.00 ($112.12) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of UCB from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UCB from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UCB from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UCB from €110.00 ($111.11) to €90.00 ($90.91) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UCB presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.00.

UCB Stock Performance

UCBJF opened at $85.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.85. UCB has a 1-year low of $85.60 and a 1-year high of $122.90.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

