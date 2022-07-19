Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Lowered to $84.00 at Robert W. Baird

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $65.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $63.26 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

