Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) PT Lowered to $47.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SAH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.07. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1.4% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

