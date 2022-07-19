AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Lowered to $135.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.00.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $117.15 on Friday. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $96.56 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $12,353,087.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,072,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,208,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 35,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $3,763,893.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,245,604 shares in the company, valued at $984,287,001.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $12,353,087.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,072,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,208,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 695,150 shares of company stock worth $80,503,559. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in AutoNation by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AutoNation by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.