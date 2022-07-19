Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HCSG opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 193.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 27.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

