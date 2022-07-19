BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.32. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BJRI stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $516.83 million, a PE ratio of 735.25, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.93.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $29,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $137,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

