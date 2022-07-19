Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $219.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $44.43 and a one year high of $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average is $50.38.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th.

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,283,000 after purchasing an additional 96,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,738,000 after buying an additional 346,492 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,214,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,328,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,277,000 after purchasing an additional 32,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 896,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after purchasing an additional 145,421 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

