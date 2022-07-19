Vicor (VICR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.70 million. Vicor had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Vicor Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 0.99. Vicor has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $164.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.08.

VICR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities lowered Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Vicor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 109.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Vicor by 132.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Vicor by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

