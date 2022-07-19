Watsco (WSO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Watsco to post earnings of $4.82 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Watsco to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Watsco Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $247.79 on Tuesday. Watsco has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.90.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Watsco

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.84%.

In other Watsco news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,617,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth $2,494,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth $232,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Watsco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 20.8% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.20.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

