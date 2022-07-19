Old National Bancorp (ONB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Old National Bancorp to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Old National Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

ONB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Insider Activity at Old National Bancorp

In other Old National Bancorp news, COO Mark G. Sander purchased 7,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $107,170.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,604.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark G. Sander acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $107,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 387,564 shares in the company, valued at $5,933,604.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

