Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Cut to $59.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CROX. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.78.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ CROX opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Crocs has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crocs will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,690,513.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,511.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,513.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,600 shares of company stock worth $947,066 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Crocs by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 1,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.