Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) and Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC) Critical Analysis

Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Very Good Food and Stryve Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Very Good Food alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Very Good Food 0 0 0 0 N/A Stryve Foods 0 0 3 0 3.00

Stryve Foods has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 576.49%. Given Stryve Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than Very Good Food.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Very Good Food $9.78 million N/A -$43.53 million N/A N/A Stryve Foods $30.08 million 0.78 -$31.99 million ($1.56) -0.60

This table compares Very Good Food and Stryve Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Stryve Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Very Good Food.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Very Good Food and Stryve Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Very Good Food N/A N/A N/A Stryve Foods N/A -139.13% -76.03%

Summary

Stryve Foods beats Very Good Food on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Very Good Food

(Get Rating)

The Very Good Food Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based cheese, meats, and other food alternatives. The company offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand. The company provides plant-based cheese brands comprising Bold Cheddah, a white cheddar style vegan cheese; Cheedah, a medium cheddar style vegan cheese; Dill'ish, a garlic and dill-havarti style vegan cheese; Goud AF, a smoky gouda style vegan cheese; and Pepper Jack, a monterey jack style vegan cheese. It also offers plant-based meat products comprising a line of sausages, steaks, burgers, and meatballs that is gluten-free, soy-free, and Non-GMO verified under Butcher's Select and The Very Good Butchers brands. The company distributes and sells its products in 10 provinces and three territories in Canada and 50 states in the United States through eCommerce, wholesale, and company owned butcher shops and restaurants operated under Victoria Flagship Store name located in Victoria, Canada. The company was formerly known as The Very Good Butchers Inc. and changed its name to The Very Good Food Company Inc. in October 2019. The Very Good Food Company Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Stryve Foods

(Get Rating)

Stryve Foods, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, nutrition products, and carne seca products. The company distributes its products through retail channels, including grocery, club stores, and other retail outlets; and directly to consumers through its e-commerce websites, as well as directly to consumer through the Amazon platform. Stryve Foods, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Very Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Very Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.