Financial Analysis: Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) and Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating) and Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Biotech Acquisition and Concert Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotech Acquisition N/A N/A -2.05% Concert Pharmaceuticals -245.72% -89.48% -64.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biotech Acquisition and Concert Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotech Acquisition N/A N/A -$6.86 million N/A N/A Concert Pharmaceuticals $32.58 million 5.20 -$80.05 million ($2.66) -1.75

Analyst Ratings

Biotech Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Concert Pharmaceuticals.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Biotech Acquisition and Concert Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Concert Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 157.51%. Given Concert Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Concert Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Biotech Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.7% of Biotech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Concert Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Biotech Acquisition has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concert Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Biotech Acquisition

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition. It has strategic collaborations with Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Cipla Technologies; and Processa Pharmaceuticals. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

