Contrasting Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) & Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Vermilion Energy 37.30% 27.58% 9.48%

Dividends

Woodside Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Vermilion Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Vermilion Energy pays out 4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Energy Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vermilion Energy 0 3 6 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Woodside Energy Group and Vermilion Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Woodside Energy Group presently has a consensus price target of $21.28, suggesting a potential downside of 4.19%. Vermilion Energy has a consensus price target of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 56.37%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Woodside Energy Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Vermilion Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Energy Group $6.96 billion 3.14 $1.98 billion N/A N/A Vermilion Energy $1.66 billion 2.14 $916.54 million $4.52 4.76

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vermilion Energy.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats Woodside Energy Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 401 net producing conventional natural gas wells and 2,132 net producing light and medium crude oil wells in Canada; 167.6 net producing light and medium crude oil wells in the United States; 297.0 net producing light and medium crude oil wells and 3 net producing conventional natural gas wells in France; and 47 net producing natural gas wells in the Netherlands. It also owns 20% interests in the offshore Corrib natural gas field located to the northwest coast of Ireland; and 100% working interest in the Wandoo offshore oil field and related production facilities that covers 59,553 acres located on Western Australia's northwest shelf. Vermilion Energy Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

