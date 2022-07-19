Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Lowered to $147.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LSTR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.45.
Landstar System Stock Performance
NASDAQ LSTR opened at $145.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.20. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $188.63.
Landstar System Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.84%.
Institutional Trading of Landstar System
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Landstar System by 821.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Landstar System by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.
About Landstar System
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.
