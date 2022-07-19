Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is 7.37.

CORZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Chardan Capital started coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 1,124,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.65, for a total transaction of 4,103,136.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,909,445 shares in the company, valued at 127,419,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,137. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORZ. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,539,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $5,886,000. Finally, Mad River Investors bought a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $1,303,000.

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at 1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of 1.40 and a 12 month high of 14.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 2.59.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.18. The firm had revenue of 192.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 164.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Scientific will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

