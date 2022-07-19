GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) versus Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Head-To-Head Contrast

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GitLab and Intuit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GitLab 0 0 12 0 3.00 Intuit 0 0 21 0 3.00

GitLab currently has a consensus price target of $79.67, suggesting a potential upside of 36.88%. Intuit has a consensus price target of $559.78, suggesting a potential upside of 44.18%. Given Intuit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intuit is more favorable than GitLab.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

21.3% of GitLab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Intuit shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Intuit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GitLab and Intuit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GitLab N/A N/A N/A Intuit 19.44% 20.77% 12.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GitLab and Intuit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GitLab $252.65 million 34.02 -$155.14 million N/A N/A Intuit $9.63 billion 11.37 $2.06 billion $8.82 44.02

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than GitLab.

Summary

Intuit beats GitLab on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle. It helps organizations to plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes. The company also provides related training and professional services. The company was formerly known as GitLab B.V. and changed its name to GitLab Inc. in July 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Online Advanced, a cloud-based solution; QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; QuickBooks Commerce, a solution for product-based businesses; QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; and payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms. This segment also offers payment-processing solutions, including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and ACH payment services; QuickBooks Cash business bank account; and financial supplies and financing for small businesses. The Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and personal finance. The Credit Karma segment offers consumers with a personal finance platform that provides personalized recommendations of home, auto, and personal loans, as well as credit cards and insurance products. The ProConnect segment provides Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax-preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax products, electronic tax filing service, and bank products and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including multi-channel shop-and-buy experiences, websites and call centers, mobile application stores, and retail and other channels. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

