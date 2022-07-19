Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives $271.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $271.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $243.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.00 and a 200-day moving average of $237.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

