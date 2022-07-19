Barclays Trims Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Target Price to $108.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MS opened at $78.86 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.03 and a 200 day moving average of $88.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

