Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.11.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LVLU. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

NASDAQ LVLU opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

