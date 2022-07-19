Bridgetown (BTWN) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) is one of 720 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Bridgetown to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Bridgetown and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bridgetown
|N/A
|$89.05 million
|19.10
|Bridgetown Competitors
|$1.45 billion
|-$149.35 million
|27.80
Bridgetown’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bridgetown. Bridgetown is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Bridgetown and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bridgetown
|N/A
|-64.69%
|3.47%
|Bridgetown Competitors
|34.60%
|-24.92%
|2.90%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bridgetown and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bridgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Bridgetown Competitors
|108
|578
|913
|18
|2.52
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 85.69%. Given Bridgetown’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bridgetown has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Volatility and Risk
Bridgetown has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgetown’s competitors have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Bridgetown competitors beat Bridgetown on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
Bridgetown Company Profile
Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
