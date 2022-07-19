Bridgetown (BTWN) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) is one of 720 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Bridgetown to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bridgetown and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgetown N/A $89.05 million 19.10 Bridgetown Competitors $1.45 billion -$149.35 million 27.80

Bridgetown’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bridgetown. Bridgetown is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

43.2% of Bridgetown shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bridgetown and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgetown N/A -64.69% 3.47% Bridgetown Competitors 34.60% -24.92% 2.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bridgetown and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgetown 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridgetown Competitors 108 578 913 18 2.52

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 85.69%. Given Bridgetown’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bridgetown has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Bridgetown has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgetown’s competitors have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bridgetown competitors beat Bridgetown on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Bridgetown Company Profile

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

