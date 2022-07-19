Reviewing Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) & Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY)

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) and Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tarena International and Nerdy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarena International -13.18% N/A -19.02% Nerdy -13.70% -55.71% -8.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Nerdy shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of Nerdy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarena International 0 0 0 0 N/A Nerdy 0 2 5 0 2.71

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tarena International and Nerdy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Nerdy has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 157.58%. Given Nerdy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nerdy is more favorable than Tarena International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tarena International and Nerdy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarena International $374.50 million 0.14 -$74.47 million ($2.79) -1.64 Nerdy $140.66 million 2.49 -$27.33 million ($0.26) -8.46

Nerdy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tarena International. Nerdy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tarena International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Tarena International has a beta of -0.56, meaning that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nerdy has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nerdy beats Tarena International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and visual effects-VFX, as well as live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. It also provides 9 childhood and adolescent quality education programs, including robotics programming, graphical intelligent programming, NOI informatics Olympiad, Python artificial intelligence, high level hardware programming for secondary school, soft and hard programming enlightenment, creative programming starter, and SPIKE starter and advanced under the TongchengTongmei brand. In addition, the company offers online learning platform for education courses and job placement training courses. As of December 31, 2021, it had a network of 100 directly managed learning centers in 44 cities; and 238 TongchengTongmei standalone learning centers in 54 cities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

