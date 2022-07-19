DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives $1,496.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,496.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,430.00 to 1,265.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,618.00 to 1,450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group raised shares of DSV A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of DSV A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

DSV A/S Stock Performance

Shares of DSDVY stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.09. DSV A/S has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $133.78.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

