Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) versus Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Critical Comparison

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Net Lease and Starwood Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $391.23 million 3.85 $11.37 million ($0.15) -96.79 Starwood Property Trust $1.17 billion 5.67 $447.74 million $2.17 9.95

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Global Net Lease. Global Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Starwood Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Global Net Lease pays out -1,066.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Starwood Property Trust pays out 88.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Net Lease is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Net Lease and Starwood Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 0 2 1 0 2.33 Starwood Property Trust 0 0 1 1 3.50

Global Net Lease presently has a consensus target price of $18.94, indicating a potential upside of 30.44%. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Starwood Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Starwood Property Trust is more favorable than Global Net Lease.

Volatility and Risk

Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Net Lease and Starwood Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease 4.44% 1.08% 0.42% Starwood Property Trust 56.16% 14.86% 1.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Starwood Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Starwood Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats Global Net Lease on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans. The Infrastructure lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages infrastructure debt investments. The Property segment engages primarily in acquiring and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multifamily properties and commercial properties subject to net leases, that are held for investment. The Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets; acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS comprising subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions; originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and acquires commercial real estate assets that include properties acquired from CMBS trusts. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

