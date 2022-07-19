Head-To-Head Contrast: Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) & AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC – Get Rating) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Calmare Therapeutics and AngioDynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calmare Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A AngioDynamics 0 1 0 1 3.00

Profitability

AngioDynamics has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.11%. Given AngioDynamics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AngioDynamics is more favorable than Calmare Therapeutics.

This table compares Calmare Therapeutics and AngioDynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A AngioDynamics -8.40% -0.04% -0.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Calmare Therapeutics and AngioDynamics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AngioDynamics $316.22 million 2.55 -$26.55 million ($0.68) -30.57

Calmare Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AngioDynamics.

About Calmare Therapeutics

Calmare Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of chronic, neuropathic pain and wound affliction devices. It offers licensing and technology sourcing. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Fairfield, CT.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors. It also offers BioSentry tract sealant systems, IsoLoc Endorectal Balloon's, alatus vaginal balloon packing systems, angiographic catheters, guidewires, percutaneous drainage catheters, and coaxial micro-introducer kits. In addition, the company provides vascular interventions and therapies products in the areas of thrombus management, atherectomy, peripheral products (Core), and venous insufficiency. Additionally, the company offers peripherally inserted central catheters, midline catheters, implantable ports, dialysis catheters, and related accessories and supplies that are used primarily to deliver short-term drug therapies, such as chemotherapeutic agents and antibiotics, into the central venous system under the BioFlo, BioFlo Midline, BioFlo PICC, Xcela PICC, PASV, BioFlo Port, SmartPort, Vortex, LifeGuard, BioFlo DuraMax, and DuraMax names. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, interventional and surgical oncologists, and critical care nurses directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

