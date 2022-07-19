Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives $28.18 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37.

Insider Activity

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 48.04%. The company had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Leslie’s’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

